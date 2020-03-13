CASSATA, Philip L., 82, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HANSCHE, Christine A. “Tina,” 51, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JEWELL, Katherine A. “Kathi,” 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Lake Street United Methodist Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
KUDINGO, Lois Jean (Paul), 70, of Beloit died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
REICHERT, Donna, 56, of Eau Claire died Monday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.