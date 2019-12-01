BEDNAR, Michael J., 72, of Haugen died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
EWINGS, Roger A. Sr., 79, of Jim Falls died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hosptial in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Copp Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Anson.
FIELDS, Ronald B., 76, of Whitehall died November 21 at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HESSELINK, Aletta B. (Hop), 96, died November 14 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, Roberts.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church.
Burial will be at a later date.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
LIKAR, David L., 83, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial celebration will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Marvin H., 95, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MURPHY, Jerry J., 78, of Blair died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
SMITH, Avery J., 86, of Altoona died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TALFORD, Robert V. “Bob,” 92, of Rock Falls died Saturday at Grace Lutheran River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
TURNER, Ronald M., 42, of Elk Mound died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.