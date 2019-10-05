BLESKACHEK, Ron E. Jr., 63, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral Mass will be at noon Monday at the church.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, town of Tilden.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BUSHENDORF, Eleanor L. “Ellie,” 97, of Eau Claire died Friday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Etlar A. “Duke,” 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MATCHEY, Joseph P. “Joe,” 78, of rural Independence died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona, Minn.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
ROSE, Sharon S., 76, of Spring Valley, formerly of Phoenix, Ariz. died Tuesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Private services will be held.
Countryside Crematory & O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
ZENNER, Herbert J., 82, of Stanley died Sept. 25 at home.
Arrangements are pendign at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.