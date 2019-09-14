BARBER, Roy, 77, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BJORK, Pearl E., 90, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, town of Wheaton.
FIELD, Robert E., 95, of Eau Claire died Monday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Services will be at 2 p.m. with Military Honors rendered by American Legion Post #53. Friday at at the center.
Burial will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
STELLER, Larry L., 78, of Arkansaw died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.