ANIBAS, Bernard, 91, of Eau Claire died Saturday at the Pillars in Oakdale, Minn.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BERG, Jerry H., 78, formerly of Bloomer, died March 21 at home in Pueblo West, Colo.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BERGUM, Evelyn H., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, Loretta E., 96, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Bee Hive Homes in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BUE, Vernon L., 81, of rural Ettrick died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair, and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ettrick.
DACHEL, Beatrice M., 92, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Bloomer, died May 10 at Chippewa Falls Memory Care.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church, Bloomer.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is assisting the family.
HALL, Robert W., 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Court Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JONES, Earl F., 78, of Altoona died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Center, rural Spooner.
KNUDSEN, Cheryl A., 74, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KUHNERT, Kenneth D., 81, of Fall Creek died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SEMM, Dorothy (Ruiz), 89, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Barron Care and Rehab.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Sarona Cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is assisting the family.
TILSETH, Carl S., 53, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Cedar Falls Cemetery, Dunn County town of Red Cedar.