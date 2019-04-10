BOWMAN, Barbara “Barb” A., 69, of Chippewa Falls died Friday in River Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hammond United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
KUNZ, Janice A., 85, of the town of Brunswick died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LIEBERHERR, Theodore G. “Ted,” 85, of Barron and Cameron died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, both in Cameron.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Sumner Cemetery, Cameron.
LOWE HENNEMAN, Dorothy E., 101, died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SCHIERENBECK, Mary Beth, 60, of Eau Claire died Monday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Messiah Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at later date at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STAVES, Allen “Al” W., 74, of Altoona died Sunday in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ST AUBIN, Majorie A., 98, of Colfax, formerly of Chippewa Falls died March 21 at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
WEBER, Gerald “Jerry” H., 87, of Edina, Minn., died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WILCOX, James A., 64, of Altoona died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.