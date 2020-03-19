BILLE, Walter J., 86, of Solon Springs died Saturday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Services will be postponed until further notice.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAGENESS, Alton, 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOOTMAN, Scott J., 67, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Services will be postponed until further notice.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LAINE, Geraldine H. “Gerry,” 80, of Menomonie died Monday at home.
Services will be postponed until further notice.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MARION, Doris M. “Dori” (Rykal), 91, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Private services will be at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Wood County town of Sigel.
PIETERICK, Eugene J. “Gene,” 92, died March 12 in Eau Claire.
Due to the recent developments, the funeral will now be a private family visitation and service with entombment and military honors at the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
POPPLE, Melvin L., 84, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SANDBERG, June L., 84, of Stoughton, formerly of Mondovi, died Monday at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.