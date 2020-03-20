CUSTER, John, 74, of Holcombe died Sunday.
No formal funeral services at this time.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
CUSTER, Jennifer, 46, of Holcombe died Sunday.
No formal funeral services will be at this time.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
GAUL, Pamela J., 64, of Largo, Fla., died Feb. 5 at Suncoast Hospice in Seminole Fla.
Services have been postponed to a later date.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JAHNKE, Diana B., 72, of Pepin died Saturday at Advent Health in Durand.
Because of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the new coronavirus, there will now be a private family graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Francis, 90, of Eau Claire, formerly of Wilson, died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Services will be at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SORENSON, Clifton M., 73, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.