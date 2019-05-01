AUSTAD, Lily Mae (Johnson), of Blair died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Blair Lutheran West Church, in Blair.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair.
Kratz Funeral Home, Portage, is assisting the family.
MCFADDEN, Robert W., 84, of Altoona died Sunday at Prairie Pointe Facility in Altoona.
Celebration of life will from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Interment will be private.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.
MOY, Allan H., 88, of Mondovi died Sunday at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Memorial gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Talbot Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Gilmanton United Methodist Church, both in Mondovi.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Mondovi, at a later date.
PRUDLICK PRONSCHINSKE, Lois C., 84, of Independence died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayer services at 7:30 p.m. followed by a rosary, Friday at Edison Funeral Home, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, both in Independence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
SWEITZER, Phillip “Buck”, 86, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 11 to noon Saturday at Zion United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is assisting the family.
VAHLENKAMP, Herbert H., 79, of Bloomer died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.