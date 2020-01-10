KUFLAK, Arlene M., 88, of Hixton died Tuesday at Country Terrace in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Community Lutheran Church, Hixton.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Valhalla Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MACMILLAN, Virgina A., 97, formerly of Altoona, died Thursday at her daughter’s home under hospice care.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MANKA, Lucille V., 93, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
MARCHESKE, Neva J., 64, of Eau Claire died Dec. 25 at Willow Ridge Nursing Home in Amery.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
MILLS, MaryAnn, 89, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ODEGARD, Ellen L., 68, of Black River Falls died Dec. 21 at Meadowbrook in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
SOKUP, Donald E., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
VOLLBRECHT, Russel F., 74, of Fall Creek died Nov. 8 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Frog Hop in Cadott.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.