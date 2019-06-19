BAUER, Ethel, 103, died Tuesday at Homeplace of Durand.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
GUPTILL, Robert E., 96, of Eau Claire, formerly of Menomonie, died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Private graveside services will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
JOHNS, William D. “Wayne,” 63, of Cornell died June 11 at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rick’s Halfway Hall, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
MANOR, Joan R. (Bredesen), 84, died March 4 in Brandon, Fla.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Altoona United Methodist Church.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MENTINK, Jon, 70, of Woodville died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Reformed Church, both in Baldwin.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
NYBERG, David J., 70, of Cameron died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
SKJERLY, Esther, 91, of Barron, formerly of Ridgeland, died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at New Hope Pine Creek Lutheran Church, Dunn County town of Wilson.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at New Hope Pine Creek Cemetery, town of Wilson.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
STACK, Lesli R., of Chippewa Falls died June 7.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STEWART, Steven M., 58, of Zumbrota, Minn., formerly of Arkansaw and Stockholm, died Saturday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Private services will be at a later date.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.