BAUER, Marion, 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
MEYER, Fred F., 90, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Aspen Acres in Hayward.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery, Hayward.
NELSON, Janet A. (Kennedy), 78, of Cornell died Friday.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Service of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Cornell.
Inurnment will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Holcombe.
SOLSRUD, Glen, 84 of Augusta died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.