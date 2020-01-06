BEEDE, Roger K., 78, of Forest Lake, Minn., died Saturday at home.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CURTIS, Jean A., 81, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
DISSMORE, Roger R., 84, of Whitehall died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jack Funeral Home and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Assembly of God Church, both in Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Old Whitehall Cemetery, Whitehall.
GILBERTSON, Theodore, 86, of Strum died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
JOHNSON, Carleen, 74, of Baldwin died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KAPPUS, Shelba, 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, followed by a service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PEUSE, Robert, 73, of Augusta died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home and from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
SCHEIDLER, Ellen H., 97, of Boyd died Friday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Service of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott.
Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Drywood.
SLABY, Leona, 92, of Whitehall died Friday at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service and rosary at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Private burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.