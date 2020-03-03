HOLDEN, Linda M., 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie.
HRUZA SMART, Carol, 82, of Black River Falls, formerly of Melrose, died Saturday at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 439 Neil S. Lewison, Melrose.
Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion.
Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is handling arrangements.
KITCHNER, James, 71, of Baldwin, formerly of Elmwood, died Saturday at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sacred Hearth Church, Spring Valley.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial will be a later date.
KOLVE, Clayton Jr., 60, of rural Eleva died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden Cemetery, Mondovi.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
LINDSTROM, Diane J., 86, of Hudson, formerly of Spring Valley, died Feb. 17 at Woodland Hill Assisted Living in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hudson.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
LUNDQUIST, Mary Dean, 81, of Wilson died Monday at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Oconto Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Graveside service will be at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
MONSON, Joann M., 85, of Bloomer died Friday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Dove Healthcare Chapel, Bloomer.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SARAFIN, Frank S., 85, of Thorp died Feb. 24 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard — St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
SCHMITZ, Catherine J., 78, of Hudson died Feb. 20 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hudson.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Hudson.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.