ANDERSON, Stanley E., 77, of Wilson died Monday at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer service, on Thursday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Arrangements are pending at Keehr Funeral Home.
ASHBAUGH, Ann Louise, 90, passed away on December 13 at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Louisiana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MCINTYRE, Bruce G., 59, of Wheeler died Sunday at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services.
MCSORLEY, Alice, M. 80, of Hudson, formerly of Eau Claire, died Sunday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
MORAN, Barry, 82, of the town of El Paso died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
STEVENS, Ella A., 87, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m Monday at the church.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WEISS, Susan L., 76, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.