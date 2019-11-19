ALLARD, Donald J. Jr., 69, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, at home.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m., with military honors at 4 p.m., Sunday Lake Holcombe Town Hall.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
GRENDZINSKI, Alex R. Jr., 83, of Thorp died Monday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be at New. St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
HERRICK, Richard K. “Rick,” 65, of Cadott died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mount Nebo Cemetery, Jump River.
KVAPIL, Lois M., 82, of Jim Falls died Monday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
STEWART, Jack R., 84, of Rice Lake, formerly of Superior, died Wednesday at home.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Superior.
Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Superior.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.