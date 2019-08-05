BRUNNER, James J., 72, of Eau Claire formerly of Durand and Arkansaw, died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
BURLING, Joyce M., 82, of Hillsdale died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, Barron County town of Maple Grove.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at New Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, Dallas.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Arlan C., 86, of Eau Claire, formerly of Elk Mound, died Friday at Dove Healthcare-Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Elk Mound.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be Monday, Aug. 12, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna, MN.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SAVERYNSKI, Alosyzy “Al,” 88, of Independence died Friday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Independence.