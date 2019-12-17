ASH, Joan I., 87, died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Hope Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m today at the church.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, near Spooner.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CROGG, William G., 87, of Cadott died Sunday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
GREENE, Howard E., 75, of Cadott died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MILLER, Linus A. “Linie”, 82, of Eau Claire died December 9 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon Friday at St. James Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial Mass will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Shirley L., 82, of Ridgeland died Monday at Pioneer Health & Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be in the spring at Vanceburg Cemetery, Town of Sheridan.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
NEWTON, Marvel Jean (Schilling), 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PRISSEL, Violet “Vi” M., of Eau Claire died November 26 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Private Family Inurnment will be at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ROGGENBUCK-KRANIG, Elise M., 91, of Chippewa Falls formerly of Colfax died Sunday at Chippewa Manor Retirement in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Bridges Church, Town of Seymour.
Memorial Mass will be at noon Friday at the church.
Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Bridge’s Cemetery, Town of Seymour.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SASMAN, Doris W., 100, formerly of Augusta and Fairchild died Monday at Meadowbrook Skilled Nursing Home in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SHANLEY, Michael R., 68, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STEWART, Darrel, 78, of Arkansaw died Tuesday at Heritage of Elmwood.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church, Arkansaw.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Porcupine Cemetery, Arkansaw.
WOODMAN, Thomas, 88, died Saturday at MCHS in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Bloomer Cemetery.