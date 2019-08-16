FREDRICKSON, Jeanette M., 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eau Claire.
GLENN, Lee B., 87, of Holcombe died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Holcombe United Methodist Church.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Private family burial will be at a later date at Holcombe Cemetery.
GRINDLE, Roger D., 77, of Boyd died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept.r 15 at Boondocks Tavern, Wilson.
Burial and military rites will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 16th at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Spooner.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
SCHMELZLE, Barbara J. “Barb”, 67, of Menomonie died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be a later date at First Congregational Church-UCC, Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.