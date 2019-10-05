MERTENS, Mark J., 54, of Owen died Wednesday at home.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
SCHROEDER, Larry G., 72, of Birchwood, formerly of Whitehall died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, rural Whitehall.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
TAPPER, Patricia A., 57, of Altoona died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TOMESH, Albert F. “Alby,” 92, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Dobie.
TONG, Simei, 58, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.