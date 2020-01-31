HERMAN, Rayola J., 81, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
KNUTH, Karl Jeffrey Thomas, 4 months, died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
MOESSNER, James K. “Jim,” 71, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Private family committal service will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PHILLIPS, Sue Ann M., 69, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SHONG, Arthur M., 81, of Fall Creek died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Interment services will be in spring.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.