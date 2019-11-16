ALLARD, Donald J. Jr., 69, of Holcombe died Tuesday at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell.
JAQUISH, Donald D. “Don” Sr., 94, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TULKKI, Marcie M., 70, of Eau Claire died Tuesday, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m Friday, Dec. 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire is handling arrangements.