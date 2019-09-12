ARNDT, Mark W., 92, of Whitehall, formerly of Augusta, died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BAUTCH, Alfred A., 74, of Altoona died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
CAYO, Dean A., 87, of Birchwood died Aug. 31 in Waco, Texas.
Catholic mass occurred Sept. 7 in Waco, Texas.
Spreading of the ashes will be June 6, 2020 in Birchwood.
LAMBRECHT, Gary J., 59, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
ROSE, Phillip F., 92, of Colfax died Wednesday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Sampson Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Colfax Lutheran Church, both in Colfax.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
TOMCZAK, Bernard J. “BJ”, 69, of Sheboygan, formerly of Thorp, died Friday at home.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Old St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
YORK, Bryce E., 19, of Eau Claire died Saturday in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Interment will be private.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.