ANDERLIK, Isaac J., 24, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Lutheran Church, both in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
FLATEN, Linda Lou, 78, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Prairie Pointe Rehab in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
FOSS, Elaine J., 87, of Whitehall died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
HERMAN, Randy L., 71, of Alma Center died Thursday at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital.
Private services will be at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
JENNY, Robert “Bob”, 83, of Spring Valley died Wednesday at Birchhaven Assisted Living in Baldwin.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Br. Michael Center, Spring Valley.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart — Br. Michael Center, Spring Valley.
Burial will be at a later date in Oklahoma.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
KARLEN, Donna M. (Hetke), 57, of Cadott died Aug. 16 in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MONTGOMERY, Esther R., 71, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MOORE, Cecila M., 81, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
ZILLMER, Rosemary S., 63, died in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Pines Ballroom, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.