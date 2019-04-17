CRANDLE, June A. (Colbert), 81, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
HEDBERG, Jeanne L., 66, of Blair, formerly of Mondovi, died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is assisting the family.
SOLIE, Linda J. 87, of Durand died Tuesday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
WATKINS, Robert A., 66, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.