BRUNS, Jean E., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FALKNER, Mary M., 72, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HALVERSON, Louise, 97, of Strum died Thursday at home.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
HOFFMAN, Jerome R., 72, of Ellsworth died Monday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KLINGMAN, David A., 76, of Knapp died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at Teegarden Cemetery, Knapp.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
POPPLE, Duane S., 68, of Eau Claire died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. March 8 at the center.
STEWART, Gabrielle A., 28, died Sunday.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Remembrance ceremony will be from 7 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Private burial for immediate family will be at at Calvary Cemetery, town of Washington.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
VELA, Raynaldo Y., 75, of Eau Claire died Feb. 18 at home.
Celebration of life will be at noon Monday, March 9, at Red Coal BBQ, Eau Claire, with military honors.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.