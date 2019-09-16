BIGNELL, Raymond C. “Tim,” 73, of Arkansaw died Friday at Heritage of Elmwood.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
MAULE, Gregory, 47, of Independence died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
MITTLESTADT, Gladys A., 88, of Boyceville died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Teegarden Cemetery, Town Lucas.
SCHMITZ, Donald P., 96, of Elmwood died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elmwood.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial with military honors by Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Farm Hill.