BELLAND, Juanita M., 90, of Eau Claire died Monday at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
COLBERT, Kathryn, 78, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, January 28 at Suncoast Hospice Center, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Visitation will be at 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GOETTL, Roger E., 75, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cadott died Saturday at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott.
HAYES, Bradley S., 59, of Durand died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wisco’s Bar & Eatery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HOLMGREEN, Robert, 84, of Osseo died Monday at Dove Healthcare, Osseo.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, Osseo.
Funeral Services will be at 12 p.m. Friday at the church chapel, with burial following in Osseo Cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
JACKSON, Nancy, 75, of Altoona died Sunday, January 26, at her home.
Visitation will be at 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Altoona.
Services will be at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial to follow at Eleva Cemetery.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCCARTY, Clay, 58, of Eau Claire died Friday at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MEYERS, Robert J., 80, of Fall Creek died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NISSEN, Gloria P., 64, of Lublin died Saturday at Clark County Rehab & Living Center, Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Thorp Funeral Home, Thorp.
SCOTT, Susan L., 71, of Eau Claire died Wednesday, January 29 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Jean C., 94, died Wednesday, January 29 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center, Plymouth.
Visitation will be at 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church, with burial following at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STAPLETON, Susan, 61, of Ladysmith died Saturday at Cornell Health Services, Cornell.
A Graveside service will be at 12 p.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Conrath.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
UNGER, William R., 85, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside, Rice Lake.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.