JOHNSON, Bruce A., 65, of Strum died Friday at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Drammen Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi.
MILLER, Gary K., 65, of Prairie Farm died Friday at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Ridgeland Community Center, Ridgeland, WI.
Arrangements are pending with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas.
STEVENS, Ella A., 87, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heatherwood Assisted Living, Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending with Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire.
WHIRRY, Ethel, 97, of Spring Valley, died Saturday at Spring Valley Heath Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at St John’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.