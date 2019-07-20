GOODWIN, Elizabeth T., 63, of Altoona died Monday in New Bedford, Mass.
Arrangements are pending.
HUTH, Diane B., 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
KLIMEK, Joseph A., 90, of Whitehall died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191 Saturday at the church.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
ROWE, Conrad “Connie” D., 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, N.D.
Memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton, N.D.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.