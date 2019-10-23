BATES, Lila, of Eau Galle died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
BREIDUNG, Fred J., 87, of Durand died Monday at the Plum City Care Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m Friday at the funeral home.
GUNEM, Janice L, 95, of Eau Claire, formerly of Osseo died Monday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HUMPAL, Margaret S., 95, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Town of Siegel.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Hazel M., 99, formerly of Mondovi died Friday at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Drammen Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Drammen Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mondovi.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STROP, Vonnie, 95, died Friday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at United Church of Christ, Ladysmith.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith, is handling arrangements.