AMUNDSON, Karen, 72, died Sunday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Dunn County town of Elk Mound.
CAROTHERS, Chris E., 59, of Cornell died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cornell Legion Hall.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
ERDES, Cynthia A., 52, of Rice Lake died June 2 at Lakeview Medical Center, Rice Lake.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
EVANS, Kimberlie H., 54, of Eau Claire died June 4 in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HOLMES, Marilyn E., of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
JONES, Alfred E., 84, of Mondovi died Oct. 29 in Racine.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sherman Cemetery, Dunn County town of Sherman, with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
KIRCHER, Donald G. “Sonny,” 81, of Spooner died Wednesday at Shell Lake Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin.
LOCKE, Michael J., 69, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Atrium Care and Rehab in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
MARTIN, W. Bradford, 74, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
NEGOVAN, Karen A., 80, of Ladysmith died Tuesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
OLDFIELD, Thomas A., 96, of Eau Claire died May 24 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RINGSVEN, Renate M., 73, of Barron died June 8 in Augusta.
Services will be at a later date in Minnesota.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STARICH, Deborah K., 58, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WHALEN, James L., 92, of Augusta died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.