CASSATA, Philip L., 82, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Private family inurnment at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
CHATHAM Jr., James, of Oshkosh, formerly of Eau Claire, died March 5 at home.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
DUNCAN, Michael J., 62, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DURAND, Charles L., 87, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
JEWELL, Katherine “Kathi” A., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Lake Street United Methodist Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
LEMMAGE, Harpo “Davis” S., 94, of Eau Claire, formerly of town of Union, died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PIETERICK, Eugene J., 92, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Court Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
POFF, Marlys L., 69, of Birchwood died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Mark M., 58, of Fairchild died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
TROTT, Andrea L., 47, of Sheldon died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gilman Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Jump River Community Center.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the community center.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
WHEELER, Mary M., 57, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WHITTED, Lois M., 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.