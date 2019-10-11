HOLMSTROM, Joyce L. (Olson), 93, of Rice Lake died Oct. 8 at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, Cameron.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Rev. Etlar “Duke”, 85, of Eau Claire died Oct. 4 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service with military rites will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Private burial will be at a a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MIKOLON, Robin M. “Rob,” 50, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at World Harvest Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
PETTIS, Julie L., 52, of the town of Drammen died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippew Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SAMUELSON, Donald R., 80, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Communities-Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
SHAKAL, John Jr., 59, of Boyd died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.