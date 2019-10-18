AMUNDSON, Mark T., 76, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
QUARBERG, Marcus J., 73, of Alma died Monday at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Wabasha, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Modena Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Modena Cemetery, Mondovi.
WILCOXSON, Arlyss Y., 73, of Roberts died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Sunday at Cross Lutheran Church, Roberts.
Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.