KOPP, Deloris A., 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LANGE, Richard D. “Dick,” 72, of rural Augusta died Thursday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
LARSON, Howard R., 86, of Pepin died Thursday at Atrium Post Acute Care in Ellsworth.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Lund Mission Covenant Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Marie Lund Cemetery.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
MOORE, Seth T., 38, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday in St. Paul, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
WALD, Chuck, 70, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at English Lutheran Church of Bateman, rural Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Bateman Cemetery, rural Chippewa Falls, with military honors conducted by Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.