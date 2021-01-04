ANDERSON, John F., 77, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services with military rites will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
BORS, Adam, 85, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
No services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BRANTNER, Timothy W., 52, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Walk-through visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
DANIELS, Grace M., 93, formerly of Augusta, died Saturday at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
DORN, Janet, 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DZICZKOWSKI, Randy D., 59, of Cameron died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GILLES, Dale P., died Thursday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Services and celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HAGER, James D., 78, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Harvestime Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JENNEJOHN, Mary L., 85, of Lublin died Dec. 25 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.
No services will be held.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
JUND, David, 59, of Elmwood died Friday at his daughter’s home in Glenwood City.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
KORPAL, Marie, 83, of Arcadia died Friday at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
LANGHOUGH, Orville, 92, of Chetek died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, Chetek.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burnham-Ours Funeral Home, Chetek, is handling arrangements.
MATTER, James “JJ,” 87, of Fairchild died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MCDONALD, Rosalie D., 82, of Rice Lake died Friday in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Providence Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PAGE, Doreatha M., 87, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Cambridge Senior Living Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Committal rites will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Cemetery, Norwalk.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PITTS, Howard G., 78, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
REDDING, Ruth M., 81, of Plum City died Thursday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
WANTOCH, George J., 61, of Mondovi died Friday at home.
Walk-through visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Mondovi.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Pine Creek.