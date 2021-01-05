BORS, Adam, 85, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
No services will be held.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BOSER, Vernon, 78, of Red Wing, Minn., died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BROKASKI, Laverna J., 93, of Sand Creek died Sunday at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HIGH, Jody E., 4 weeks, of Neillsville died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Timothy High’s residence at W5724 Panther Creek Road, Neillsville.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Scenic Grove Mennonite Church, rural Loyal.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Cuddie Funeral Home, Loyal, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Tamara D., 71, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
NORRIS, Mathew, 68, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
OMAN, Steven P., 63, of Bruce died Dec. 15.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith, is handling arrangements.
OSTRANDER, Sonia J., 67, of the town of Pleasant Valley died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PITTS, Jacqueline A., 75, died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
RHODES, Scott D., 60, of Glencoe, Minn., formerly of Menomonie, died Wednesday.
Private memorial service will be Thursday at Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel, Glencoe.
Burial will be at a later date in Iron Creek, Dunn County town of Spring Brook.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WINDSOR, Duane P., 56, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Boo’z Bar, Knapp.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.