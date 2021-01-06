COOK, Vicki, 57, died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CURTIS, Tracey, 47, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
ESANBOCK, Joyce, 96, of Spring Valley died Sunday at Valley Villas in Spring Valley.
Services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Saturday at Keehr Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Private family service will be Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Burial will be at Spring Lake Cemetery, rural Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
GILBERTSON, Gene A., 90, died Sunday.
Celebration of life will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
HINZMAN, Frances M., 80, of Rice Lake died Dec. 30 at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KOSTICK, Annette M., 77, of Thorp died Dec. 23 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
RIEDER, Albert R., 86, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Oakwood Villa in Altoona.
Services will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PRONSCHINSKE, Robert, 77, of Arcadia died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial, with livestream on the church Facebook page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
WISEMILLER, Karen, 77, of Menomonie died Sunday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
No services will be held.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.