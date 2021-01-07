BENISH, Clarence H., 81, of Colfax died Friday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BREED, Jerold E., 81, of Rice Lake died Saturday.
Private services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
EINARSON, Margaret “Leanne,” 79, of Eau Claire died Dec. 25 at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Services and burial will be at a later date in Seattle.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GIBSON, Helen L., 96, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Care Partners Assisted Living/Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MOUSEL, Barbara A., 87, died Dec. 11 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Memorial service will be livestreamed on Saturday.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Phyllis L. (Jaenke), 84, of Altoona died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
PLOMBON, David S., 59, of Stanley died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
POPOWICH, Russell E., 65, of Cornell died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
POTTER, Stephen “Steve,” 42, of St. Paul, formerly of Menomonie, died Dec. 22.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
ROBERTSON, Lauritz K., 45, of Barron died Monday in Barron.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
THOMPSON, Deloris, 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WOLF, Joan, 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.