BAILEY, Barbara R., 84, of Fall Creek died Monday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Private family services will be at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at Ludington Annex Cemetery.
HAASE, Carol A., 84, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Meadow Creek Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HEDING, Jean, 82, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
LARSON, Stephan M., 71, of Trego died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi.
MICKEL, Hubert, 83, died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
OLSON, Jon R., 73, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RICHTER, Francis "Frank," 85, of Cameron died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Cameron.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.