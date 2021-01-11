BRINDLE, Shirley A., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BRODT, Herbert A., 85, of Chetek died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BRUNBERG, Gregory S., 64, of Boyceville died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CUNNINGHAM, Martha M., 87, of Bloomer died Friday at home.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rice Lake Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
GOBLE, Vincent T., 87, of Eau Claire died Friday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HAGEN, William J., 86, formerly of Montana and Osseo, died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HUFF, Carol I., 82, of rural Fall Creek died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JOHNSON, Kathryn M., 67, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
KLAVER, Cornelius P., 83, of Hayward, formerly of Fall Creek, died Friday at home.
Private funeral services will be at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home, Ladysmith.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith.
MOESSNER, Nancy A., 70, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
QUILLIN, Helen C., 92, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
RATHKE, Richard A. “Dick,” 90, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oak Gardens Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ROGNHOLT, Darrell, 53, of Eleva died Thursday in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SCOTT, Judy L., 71, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STOUT, Janice I., 91, of Eau Claire, formerly of La Crosse, died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse.
Dickinson Funeral Home, La Crosse, is handling arrangements.
STUDT, Rachel E., 53, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WILLETT, Bruce E., 95, of Eau Claire died Friday at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.