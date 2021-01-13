BERG, Rex J., 68, died Friday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BOETTCHER, Earl W., 76, of Cornell died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
ENDRU, Lloyd M., 40, of Cadott died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Boyd.
Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
HALEY, Naomi E., 90, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake.
Private family service will be at a later date.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HARPOLE, Billy D., 81, of Chippewa Falls died Nov. 13 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be in spring.
Burial with military honors will be in Corning, Ark.
HETCHLER, Randy R., 62, of Holcombe died Saturday.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Interment will be at Arnold Cemetery, Holcombe.
STEWART, Vergean J., 82, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Cambridge in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be in spring.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STROINSKI, Allen E., 63, of Thorp died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
SWINSON, Edith A., 77, of rural Mondovi died Monday at her daughter's home.
Walk-through visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rock Creek Meridean Cemetery.
TAYLOR, Vera B., 95, of rural Fall Creek died Tuesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.