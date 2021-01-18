BARBY, Emilie H., 85, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DISCHINGER, Charlene A., 58, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Private graveside services will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
DUGGAN, Dennis P., 74, of Pittsville died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altona.
GRONEMUS, Barbara “Bobby,” 89, of Whitehall died Sunday at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
LAPORTE, Yvonne G., 84, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family service was Sunday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
LEVASSEUR, JoAnn M., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Guy A. “Bud,” 92, formerly of Rice Lake, died Saturday at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
PETRANOVICH, Genevieve J., 86, of Thorp died Jan. 11 at Turner Integrity Care Assisted Living in Thorp.
Private family services will be held at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
PROKOP, Rose, 94, of Independence died Tuesday at Gundersen Tri-County Memorial Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.