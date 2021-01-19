BARNESON, Donna M., 84, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Grace Lutheran Communities-Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BLANCHARD, Lee E., 81, of Cornell died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FASCHINGBAUER, Kathleen M., 74., of Chippewa Falls died Jan. 6 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Horan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GRIMM, Paul E., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REGISTER, Jack W., 89, of Menomonie died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
SWENSON, Billy J., 68, of Boyceville died Friday at Glenhaven in Glenwood City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at a later date at New Haven Cemetery, Connorsville.