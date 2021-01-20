ANNIS-PLAYTER, Anna G., 88, of Menomonie died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BOURGET, Mary Jane, 93, of Cadott died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
GIWOJNA, Carol J., 66, of Stanley died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Vineyard Church, Stanley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Eidsvold Cemetery, rural Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
GRONEMUS, Barbara “Bobby,” 89, of Whitehall died Sunday at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
REINAGLE, Carol M., 79, of Rice Lake died Sunday.
Private celebration of life will be Sunday, Jan. 31, at Rice Lake Methodist Church.
Service will be livestreamed at ricelakeumc.org or at Jon Tillung on Facebook.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ROBARGE, Shirley M., 85, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
STANEK, Laverne J., 80, of Cornell died Saturday at Cornell Health Services.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
URBAN, Charles R., 95, of Neillsville died Jan. 13 at Neillsville Care & Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WASZAK, Florence J., 79, of Withee died Jan. 6 at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
WEITZEL, Steven J., 61, of Menomonie died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WEST, Ann M., 63, died Saturday in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.