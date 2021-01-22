ATCHISON, Gary L., 69, of Sturtevent, formerly of Eau Claire, died Jan. 15 at UW-Madison Hospital.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JENNEMAN, Rose A., 66, of Barron died Monday at Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Celebration of life will be in spring 2021.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
PECHMAN, Charles M. “Chuck,” 84, of Birchwood, formerly of Lombard, Ill., died Tuesday.
Private graveside services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHINDLER, Karen I., 62, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WEISS, Sandra E., 85, of Holcombe died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.