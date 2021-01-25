BIGNER, Elijah L. “Eli,” 24, of Rice Lake died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Assembly of God Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services with military rites will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
COMERO, Melvin N., 82, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Private service and interment with military honors will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
CORNELL, Mary L., 82, of Pittsville died Jan. 15 at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FLYNN, Janice C., 76, of Dallas died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HARMON, Nicholas J., 59, of Griffin, Ga., formerly of Arkansaw, died Jan. 12 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin, Ga.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, Griffin, is handling arrangements.
HENNING, Jacalyn M., 58, of Eau Claire died Jan. 13 at home.
Walk-through visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Jerome E., 80, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Fly Creek, died Wednesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair.
KNUTSON, Lorice, 89, of Beldenville died Wednesday at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Family funeral service was Saturday.
Graveside service was at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Martell Lutheran Cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
LINDER, Bradley A., 72, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be in summer.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Anton E., 75, of Humbird died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
PEACOCK, Glen A., 60, of Holcombe died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PETIT, Kevin R., 64, of Hawkins died Tuesday.
Private service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice lake.
Interment with military rites will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Winter.
QUINN, Thomas J., 65, of Spooner died Wednesday.
Private family service was Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment was at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
RADISEWITZ, Catherine, 91, died Friday.
Service will be at 8 a.m. Thursday and can be viewed at St. Mary’s Altoona Facebook page.
Interment will be at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery, Brackett.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RIPPLEY, Charles L., 87, of Fountain City, formerly of Waumandee, died Thursday at Winona Health Clinic in Winona, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Private funeral Mass will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waumandee.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
SANDERS, Joe L., 78, of Strum died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SMUDA, Harry C., 90, died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, both in Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
STEIES, Donna M., 71, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WALKER, Todd M., 47, of Stanley died Thursday.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Cedar Lake Cemetery, Rice Lake.
WELLS (ERDMAN), Delilah, 2 months, of Taylor died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.