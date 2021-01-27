ABRAMOWICZ, Edward A., 63, of Thorp died Thursday at Aspirus Medford Hospital.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
GOSS, Terry, 64, died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KELLY, Brooklyn G. “Brooke,” 14, died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MUSZYNSKI, Ronald “Ron,” 85, of Elk Mound died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at a later date.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Elk Mound.
SCHULTZ, Barbara J., 66, of Winona, Minn., died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Burial with graveside services will be at noon today at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
TYZNIK, Alan R., 56, of Thorp died Sunday at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thorp Funeral Home and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church, Lublin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.