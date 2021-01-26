ANDERSON, Yvonne C. "Nita-Mia," 73, of Rice Lake died Monday.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HAGEN, Gene, 81, of Menomonie died Jan. 18 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Services will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HEFFNER, Robert "Bob," 89, of Rice Lake died Saturday.
Mass of Christian burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Interment with military rites will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HUGHES, Ada, 94, of Spring Valley died Monday at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Spring Valley.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MAGNUSON, Clarence H., 80, of Eau Claire died Monday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MCGINNIS, Daniel R., 64, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
OLSON, Terry A., 73, of New Auburn died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private services with military honors by the New Auburn American Legion will be at a later date.